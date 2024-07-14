Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 755 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $523.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $525.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.41.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.27.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

