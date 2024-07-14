Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,861,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.09.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.89. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

