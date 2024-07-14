Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $122.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $122.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

