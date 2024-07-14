Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 620.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $4,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $184.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.36 and its 200-day moving average is $170.31. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $188.64.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

