Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 199,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $133.70 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $134.78. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

