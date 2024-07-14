Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $231.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

