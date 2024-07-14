Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 163.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Ameren Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $88.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

