Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,889,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8,067.0% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,948,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,579,000 after buying an additional 1,924,540 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,522,000 after buying an additional 1,913,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,160,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,032,000 after buying an additional 1,514,349 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

