Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 146,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

