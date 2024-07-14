Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $371.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.81. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

