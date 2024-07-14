Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 18,945 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 334.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Cooper Companies by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.44. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

