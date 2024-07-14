Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 232.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.