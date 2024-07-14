Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,714,940.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,714,940.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,678,884 shares of company stock worth $955,868,736 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

