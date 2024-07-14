Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

