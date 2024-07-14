Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 12,444 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,751,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after buying an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

