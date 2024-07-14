Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,353 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Blackstone by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.