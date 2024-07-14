Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 23,663 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.