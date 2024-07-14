Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 29,961 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,961 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $66.28 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $516.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.