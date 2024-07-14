Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $153.35 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average of $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.