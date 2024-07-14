Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 78,887 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 78,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,280,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,514.2% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,755,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,052,000 after buying an additional 1,646,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

