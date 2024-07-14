Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,261,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

