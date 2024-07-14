Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $341,262,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $235,580,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,419,000 after buying an additional 5,822,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,706,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after buying an additional 4,528,555 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TRP opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $41.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.85%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.