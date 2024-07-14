Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$8.14. Approximately 605,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 642,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQX

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.04. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of C$325.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.5056254 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.