Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $129.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average is $134.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $194.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

