Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after buying an additional 1,399,199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,557,000 after buying an additional 3,294,967 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after buying an additional 860,433 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,415,000 after buying an additional 277,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,994,000 after buying an additional 947,196 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.