Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Evergy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Evergy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 508,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after buying an additional 64,572 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 11.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,415,000 after buying an additional 277,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $6,782,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.