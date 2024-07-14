Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

Evogene stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

