Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Exelixis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,833.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,152,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 492,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $73,449,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,651.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

