F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Price Down 3.4%

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 64,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 70,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

F45 Training Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It has operations in the United States, South America, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

