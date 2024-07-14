Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Shares Down 14.3%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.93. 948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Fagron Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

Fagron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, delivers personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Essentials, Brands, and Compounding Services. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.