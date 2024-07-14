FAT Brands Inc. (FATBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on August 30th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

FAT Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FATBB opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

