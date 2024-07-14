FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 44,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.35 million. Research analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of FAT Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

