Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Up 0.3%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.72. 192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.