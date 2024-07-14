Filtronic (LON:FTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.20

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.20 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.99), with a volume of 1347692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.94).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81.

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

