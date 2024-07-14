Financial Contrast: Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) vs. Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Appian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Appian has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -19.20% -204.82% -16.12% Paycom Software 26.91% 32.84% 10.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Appian and Paycom Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $545.36 million 4.46 -$111.44 million ($1.47) -22.88 Paycom Software $1.69 billion 5.09 $340.79 million $8.21 18.08

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Appian. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Appian and Paycom Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 1 2 5 0 2.50 Paycom Software 0 16 3 0 2.16

Appian currently has a consensus target price of $46.43, indicating a potential upside of 38.02%. Paycom Software has a consensus target price of $237.81, indicating a potential upside of 60.22%. Given Paycom Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Appian.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Appian on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Appian Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, payroll card, Everyday, Paycom pay, Client Action Center, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment administration, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning, as well as my analytics. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; benefit enrollment service; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; 401(k) reporting; report center; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collects, tracks, and manages the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

