First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,862 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,463 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of First Merchants worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Stock Up 0.0 %

FRME stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.04. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on First Merchants

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Merchants

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.