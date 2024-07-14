First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $238.53 and last traded at $234.64. Approximately 419,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,483,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

