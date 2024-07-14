First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEVGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. 24 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEVFree Report) by 262.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.84% of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

