First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 125,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 112,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,131,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after buying an additional 52,991 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 563,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 50,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.