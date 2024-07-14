Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Forafric Global Price Performance
AFRIW opened at $1.39 on Friday. Forafric Global has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.
About Forafric Global
