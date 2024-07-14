Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Forafric Global Price Performance

AFRIW opened at $1.39 on Friday. Forafric Global has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

