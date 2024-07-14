Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 622,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

