Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.07. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 237,700 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 target price on Fortune Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Report on Fortune Minerals
Fortune Minerals Trading Down 7.1 %
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
