Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $133.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $129.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
