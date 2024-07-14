Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $133.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $129.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $129.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.26. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $149.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

