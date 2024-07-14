Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.05 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

