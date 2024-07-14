Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth $41,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $168.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $171.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

