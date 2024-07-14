Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,569.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 251,424 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 51,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 692,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,786 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

