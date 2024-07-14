Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) by 454.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 37,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBSC opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

