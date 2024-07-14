Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL opened at $77.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $77.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

