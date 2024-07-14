Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,822,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 173.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of MCHI opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

