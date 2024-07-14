Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,787,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,481 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 2,058,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,918 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 1,753.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 787,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 744,796 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 64.19%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

